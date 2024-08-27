Breaking Beauty: Editors Try L’Oreal’s Lumi Glotion

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty series, senior editor Crista Lacqua and I (assistant editor Grace Riley) put L’Oréal’s True Match Lumi Glotion to the test.

With glowy, hydrated and dewy skin as the latest beauty craze, we had to try out L’Oréal’s Lumi Glotion and see if the product, which went viral on TikTok, was worth the hype. The tinted moisturizer, which retails for $16.99, instantly hydrates the skin for a natural glow that will last all day.

The lotion can be used as a luminous primer under foundation or over foundation to add an extra layer of dewiness to your complexion, or even as a highlighter or bronzer. With a fabulous formula — which consists of glycerin, shea butter and more — the product is sure to keep your skin feeling hydrated and protected.

Stars including Bethenny Frankel, Olivia Culpo, Eva Longoria and Martha Stewart have all raved about the Lumi Glotion in the past, which made Us extra excited to try it out.

Crista tried out the shade Deep (904), which gave her an overall tan and glow, perfect for the summer months. I thought the Deep might be a bit too bronzey for my complexion, so I mixed it with the Fair (901) shade. The moisturizer seamlessly blended into my skin and delivered an immediate glow over my matte foundation.

As soon as Crista and I pressed the product into our skin, we were pleased to see a subtle shine that made us look dewy — but not sweaty.

We both agreed that it would also look gorgeous all over the body for a highlighted and bronzed look.

Crista and I both voted L’Oréal’s True Match Lumi Glotion is a total slay!

Watch the video above and let Us know what you think in the comments section on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.