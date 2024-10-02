On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty series, senior editor Crista Laqua and I (assistant editor Grace Riley) tested out the Morphe Dripglass Glazed High Shine Lip Gloss.

The lip gloss comes in a number of colors and finishes, including sparkly hot pink, peach, shimmery magenta, brown, clear and nude. I tried out the Raspberry Reflection shade, a glittery fuschia color, while Crista put the Peach Prism to the test.

The product also retails for only $12, meaning you can easily try out multiple shades without breaking the bank.

Upon opening the Raspberry Reflection gloss, I was pleasantly surprised to see just how sparkly and pigmented the shade was. It gave my lips an immediate shine and pop as I applied it to my pout.

I was also in love with the smell of the Raspberry Reflection, which smelt just like candy.

Crista agreed that while the Peach Prism also had a nice pigmentation to it, it wasn’t overpowering and could be easily worn alone or over a lipstick. She suggested that customers pair the Peach Prism with a deep nude liner to give the shade even more of a pop.

The high gloss is infused with plant-derived squalane and vitamin E, which hydrates your lips and keeps them from feeling sticky.

Crista and I agreed that the product could be used for any occasion, from office days to nights out. The sleek packaging makes it easy to slip into any purse or pocket as well.

The gloss isn’t only super pretty on your lips; it’s also cruelty free, vegan and paraben free.

Crista and I both loved the Morphe Dripglass Glazed High Shine Lip Gloss and can’t wait to wear it around town! We both rated the gloss and overall slay.

For more on the Dripglass Glazed High Shine Lip Gloss, watch the video above.