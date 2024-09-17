Your account
Star Style

Breaking Beauty: Editors Try Morphe's Hot Shot Blush Drops

By

This week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty series is all about Morphe’s Hot Shot Blush Drops.

As the blush craze continues, senior editor Crista Lacqua and I (assistant editor Grace Riley) were dying to try out Morphe’s liquid blush. The pigment, which retails for only $14, ranges in five shades of hot pinks, nudes and peach tones.

The blush features a lightweight formula that is easily buildable and blendable. It has a natural finish that will have your cheeks looking sunkissed. The antioxidant-rich formula is sure to keep your skin healthy and protected.

Right after opening the Hot Shot Blush up, I loved how slim the packaging was. I felt like I could easily slide it into my pocket or purse and carry it with me throughout the day.

Crista tried out the product in the shade Flex Symbol, a fuschia color and was immediately obsessed with how smoothly the product went on her skin and how fast it gave her subtle rosy cheeks.

Breaking Beauty Editors Try Morphe Blush 233
Us Weekly

I used the blush in Fireball because I love a really bright blush — thanks to Sabrina Carpenter’s fabulous makeup look. I noticed that it blended into my foundation seamlessly and even gave me a dewy look.

Crista and I agreed that the blush was super hydrating and would be great for layering over a full beat, or even wearing on its own when you’re looking for a soft-makeup look. The blush lasted on our faces all day without having to reapply.

Morphe also recommends that you shake the bottle well before using and drop the blush onto your hand instead of applying directly on the cheeks. Then, pick up the pigment with a brush before it dries to its supple finish. The blush can also be added to moisturizer or SPF to add a flush of color to your skin!

Crista and I rated the Morphe Hot Shot Blush Drops a slay!

