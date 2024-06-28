Breaking Beauty: Editors Try Morphe’s New Huephoric Rush Silk Blush

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty, Crista Lacqua and I (Robyn Merrett), tested Morphe’s New 3-in-1 Huephoric Rush silk blush.

This year, it’s all about blush. Whether on the red carpet, at work or out running errands, we’re seeing complexions completed with pops of color. So, when we learned Morphe was introducing something new in the blush department, we jumped at the opportunity to try it for ourselves.

In addition to providing pigment, the 3-in-1 Huephoric Rush primes, hydrates and blurs the skin to create a healthy-looking flush. The product is also buildable — which is a major trend among cosmetics. But what does it mean, you ask?

Buildable makeup means you can apply additional layers to achieve a desired look. You can go from natural and subtle to bold and noticeable without the fear of a cake-like finish.

I applied the blush with my fingers and immediately noticed the silky texture — which is due to hyaluronic acid, vegetable collagen and bamboo extract. Together, the ingredients create a seamless formula that glides across the skin and feels lightweight.

As I went about the rest of my day, my cheeks felt nourished — like I didn’t even have makeup on! The color was long-lasting and showed up well on my melanated skin — so I voted “slay” and Crista agreed.

To see our full review, watch the video above. Let us know what you think in the comments section on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.