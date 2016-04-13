Pick up the phone and accidentally announce that you are a "wanton sex goddess" — it's Bridget Jones' anniversary!

Yes, it's been a full fifteen years since Bridget Jones's Diary debuted in theaters on April 13, 2001. In honor of the seminal romantic comedy's big day, we've decided to take a look back at the red carpet premiere in London that started it all — at which Renée Zellweger wore a sheer-paneled dress, not unlike one you might find in Khloé Kardashian's closet today.

Zellweger, 46, who also stars as the heroine in 2004's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and the upcoming Bridget Jones's Baby, wore a black lace dress with strategically placed panels on the red carpet. Meanwhile, her costars, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, both donned dark suits, though Firth jazzed his up with a metallic shirt.

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, who contributed a cover of "It's Raining Men" to the film's soundtrack, worked a low-backed mint dress with a fur shawl. And Keira Knightley and Thora Birch were there, too, with the former in a completely see-through camisole.

But the best looks of the night have to go to Paris and Nicky Hilton, who rolled up in matching red leather jackets. Paris held a clutch with a cat's face on it, while Nicky sported a graffiti-embellished top and bag.

2001, #NeverForget.

