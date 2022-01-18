Britney Spears’ ‘New’ ‘Baby One More Time’ Outfit Is Seriously Nostalgic

Schoolgirl style! Britney Spears just revamped her iconic outfit from the “…Baby One More Time” music video — and we’re just obsessed with the look as they were 24 years ago.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 18, to show off her new and improved ensemble. While majority of her caption addressed her ongoing drama with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney did make sure to shout out her hard-to-miss look.

“Pssss this is my new …Baby One More Time outfit,” she added. And from the cropped white button down and emerald green plaid skirt to the high socks and choker necklace, it’s safe to say that the nostalgia was all too real.

In the original music video, which was released in 1988, Britney wore a strikingly similar outfit. There were a few difference however. At the time, her hair was styled in pigtail braids, she wore a grey cardigan over her white top and her schoolgirl skirt was black.

While Britney had the comments section turned off on her Instagram post, history would indicate that the throwback moment wasn’t lost on fans.

In August, the “Lucky” singer rocked the same white button up. “Simplicity at its best … a white collared shirt !!!!! I smoothed my cheeks a bit but I didn’t have to retouch this pic at all 📷… I just had a good hardy I guess🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post.

Naturally, followers wasted no time shouting out the “…Baby One More Time” vibes. “Oops I did it again vibes 🙌 😍 🔥 ❤️ 👏,” a follower pointed out. “Your Baby One More Time serve,” someone else said, while another person chimed in: “OOPS SHE DID IT AGAIN.”

Britney isn’t the only one to recreate outfits from her past. Stars far and wide have found opportunities to pay tribute to the singer. Take Olivia Rodrigo for instance.

The 18-year-old singer put a grunge spin on the classic look in June 2021 while filming her music video. The “Brutal” singer, who had a little help from stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, rocked a plaid skirt thrifted from Already Vintage and a cropped collared shirt by Mirror Palais.

When October 2021 rolled around, Hailey Baldwin pulled a similar stunt — but went above and beyond. For Halloween the model recreated a series of Britney’s most iconic looks.

In addition to her “…Baby One More Time” outfit, Baldwin also recreated outfits from “Oops! … I Did It Again” and “I Am a Slave 4 U.”