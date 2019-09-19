



Britney Spears is on a super-serious fitness kick as of late and she’s proudly sharing her workouts with Instagram followers. But one of her latest video clips sparked some criticism from social media-goers after she got her sweat on wearing her go-to smokey black eye makeup.

The video was posted on September 16 and in it, the singer introduces her workout before filming her in action, set to house music. She starts on an ab machine “to focus on getting a six pack” and then takes a brisk walk on the treadmill for 20-minutes. She captioned the video, “Skinny jeans here I come!!!”

In an instant, people flocked to the comments section to share their feelings, many of which were not focused on the workout. Instead, people aggressively harped on her dark eye makeup, “Britney, I love u so much but please change ur eye makeup it makes u look tired I really like u a lot and I mean no negativity ❤️” Another concerned user wrote, “If you want healthy skin, just remove the makeup.”

But there were also those who supported Spears. One fan said, “I love all y’all judging her makeup! WHILE SHE’S KILLING IT AT THE GYM! Jesus people, she’s real as hell, no one contours to go work out, Brit is killing it!”

This isn’t Spears’s first time wearing makeup while at the gym. In fact, she’s definitely done so many, many times before. On September 5, she posted another video of her on vacation, finding some extra time to squeeze in a lift sesh.

Spears has yet to respond to any of the Instagram comments, as she has that aforementioned 6-pack to work on.

