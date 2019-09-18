



In today’s surprising skin care hacks you didn’t expect, fashion designer and beauty brand-founder Victoria Beckham revealed that she eats several avocados a day to maintain her glow.

The news came from an interview with The Telegraph, which was published on September 13. Beckham explained to the British publication that she learned that the key to glowy skin is eating the right amount of fats. Somehow, some way, that translated into eating “three or four avocados a day,” and honestly, we won’t knock it ‘til we’ve tried it.

Obviously, that many of the stone fruit per day is a lot, even for someone who’s entirely devoted to the Keto diet. Nevertheless, the designer’s skin does look flawless! If only she could share what else she’s doing to her skin besides eating avos for breakfast, lunch and dinner! Could it be those not-yet-released Victoria Beckham skin care products?

The outlet also notes that the #notperfect hashtag has become an indispensable piece of Beckham’s brand on social media. Speaking to her daily routine, she said, “It’s not about wanting to look younger.” Instead, the designer believes in looking and feeling your best — without needing to fix anything about yourself! It’s also ties into the mission of her new brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Keep in mind that Beckahm’s skin care products are coming soon, too, in addition to those smokey eye must-haves she recently dropped. We have an inkling based off of the former Spice Girl’s interview that they’re not going to be for someone looking to say goodbye to wrinkles or other “flaws.” Instead, our guess is that they’ll be focused on helping your natural skin glow. Perhaps she’s going to sell avocados?

