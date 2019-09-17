



Victoria Beckham has made many public shifts in her life, from her Spice Girl days to her marriage to international superstar David Beckham to creating her very own high-end clothing brand. One thing she has maintained through all of this is her signature, camera-perfect pout. But in an incredibly personal interview with Glamour U.K., she revealed that she’s trying to change that.

“I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armor,” she told the publication in a story that published on Tuesday, September 17. “The not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now.”

She continued that the reason for her change of heart is her age. “There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it,” she said. “Feeling confident, feeling content.” She credited working on her latest beauty line with helping her be able to see this side of things.

“I want to spread the word that everybody should feel like the best version of themselves. To look after what you have.” Because to her, at this point in her life, it’s all about owning who you are. Whether you have smoother skin or wrinkles, it’s all ok and should be celebrated.

During her reflection of the past, she also revealed one style choice she would not make again: the Burberry bandana. With that being said, she doesn’t necessarily regret it.

“I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now,” she said. “I don’t cringe at many pictures, to be honest. Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right and I’m proud of what me and David have achieved.”

Fair enough!

She also shared one beauty look from her past that she absolutely loves, still to this day.

“I really liked how I looked in the Goodbye video,” she shared. “I was pregnant with Brooklyn, I had a really nice neat bump, natural make-up and that was it!”

