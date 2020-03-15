Britt Robertson: What’s in My Bag?

Britt Robertson is sentimental — she always carries a memento from one of the best days of her life. “I have a receipt my friend gave me years ago,” says the actress, 29. “It was from a lunch [we were at] when I got a part I really wanted. He calls it ‘the moment of happiness.’ ”

The star of I Still Believe shares more on what’s in her Jo Ann Page handmade leather backpack with Us.

Ya Gotta Believe!

“The Camps, the family I Still Believe is based on, sent me a New York Mets keychain because I’m such a big baseball fan.”

Pillow Talk

“When I travel, I always bring my full-size pillow. I don’t care that it’s not practical, I need it. I also travel with my dogs, Buddy and Clyde. Again, I don’t sound like the most practical human.”

Going Green

“There’s a Yeti [water bottle] in my bag. I always get in trouble if my friends see me with a plastic bottle.”

Saving Face

“I carry a Nudestix Blur Stick. It’s amazing and very lightweight. It’s great for a touch-up without having to do a full foundation redo.”

Mess-Maker

“I’m always spilling coffee on myself. I have Shout Wipe & Go cloths in there because they really work!”

Berry Yummy

“I try to keep a blueberry RxBar. It has some protein, it’s tasty and I like the texture.”

What else is inside her bag? A Kate Spade wallet; a rose gold iPhone; AirPods; regular Apple headphones; an iPad with a keyboard; a Vince cashmere sweater; a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses; a yellow beanie from Aritzia; a Dior mascara; a Pixi Sheer Cheek Gel; a copy of Modern Love by Daniel Jones; credit cards; a license; an insurance card; a Bloomingdales card; a Best Buy card; a CVS card; a Listerine spray; a pack of Juicy Fruit; a keychain from the Hammer Museum; receipts; a photo of her nephew; a black Moleskin notebook and Canadian change.