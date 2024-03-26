Brittany Mahomes is just like Us.

Mahomes, 28, opened up about experiencing breakouts via Instagram on Tuesday, March 26. “Just here for your daily reality check 😘,” she wrote alongside a makeup-free boomerang video. “Actually really struggling with my skin right now and trying to figure out why it’s just breaking out all around my mouth like I’m allergic to something, but cannot figure it out.”

“I have been trying to figure it out for so long,” Mahomes said in a separate social media clip, sharing her skin “flares up” in waves. “Last night it was literally hives and red all down here around my mouth,” she said while pointing at the affected area.

“I have no idea what’s causing it. I feel like I have changed everything that I use and I have no idea,” she said, asking fans for “recommendations.” She also posted a zoomed in pic of her skin to give followers a better look. “Any tips send them my way…thanks friends 😊,” she captioned the post.

Ahead of her au naturale selfies, Brittany shared a snap from a family photoshoot including husband Patrick Mahomes and their kids Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 15 months. In the pic, she rocked full glam by celebrity makeup artist Kristen Farrah featuring foundation, filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, long lashes, rosy cheeks and lined lips. She teamed her glam with soft curls, styled by Anna Sullivan.

This is hardly the first time Brittany has shown off her natural complexion. In January, she took Sterling and Bronze on a snowy walk while donning a fresh-face. The former soccer player kept warm in a blue vest, a black blazer and cropped crewneck.