The Best Makeup Free Moments of 2024: Tia Mowry, Kylie Jenner, Rachel Zegler, More

By
Best Makeup Free Moments of 2024 Kylie Jenner Millie Bobby Brown Tia Mowry
Courtesy of Tia Mowry/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Tia Mowry and Rachel Zegler are just a handful of stars who look stunning with and without makeup.

Jenner showed off her natural glow while soaking up the sun in a black bikini in February. The Kylie Cosmetics founder gazed into the camera, showing off her freckles and light brown eyes. She pushed her brunette strands — which were still wet from swimming — back and rested her hand against her head. “Home away from home,” she captioned the post.

Mowry, meanwhile, showed off her fresh face in January on vacation in Thailand. She gave the camera a soft smile as she walked towards the ocean. Mowry paired her au naturel glow with an olive green swimsuit, gold hoop earrings and braided hair.

Zegler, for her part, looked as happy as ever celebrating her dog’s first birthday with no makeup in March. She held her fur baby’s paws up and beamed for the camera. Zegler paired her makeup-free look with a New York Yankees baseball cap, a waffle sweater and charcoal joggers.

Keep scrolling to see these fabulous no-makeup looks and more:

