Tia Mowry’s figure is flawless.

Mowry, 45, showed off her toned body in a swimsuit photo posted via Instagram on Wednesday, March 13, Her black one-piece featured a square neckline, high-cut bottom and spaghetti straps. She paired her swimwear with a flowy animal print cover-up, large gold hoops and a dainty necklace.

The actress’ hair was parted down the middle and worn in her natural curls. Mowry gazed into the camera while going makeup free.

Mowry previously showed off her swimwear style in January while taking a vacation to Thailand. In a number of snaps, she posed in a sexy red one piece, which featured a plunging neckline and halter top. She elevated the look with a blue anklet, multiple bracelets and a gold choker.

Elsewhere in her carousel of photos from Thailand, Mowry slayed in a green swimsuit that hugged her curves. The piece was finished with an open back, thong bottom and plunging top.

In April 2022, Mowry opened up about how her body image changed after welcoming son Cree, now 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

“After having two babies, it’s been my goal to get back into shape the natural way,” she captioned a mirror selfie of her abs. “This is me now 3 years after giving birth to Cairo. I have the stretch marks that indicate the beautiful journey, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Elsewhere in her impromptu photo shoot, Mowry gave fans a look at her salt-and-pepper roots growing in. “Ladies embrace your natural body and never ever be ashamed to. Love you! 🦋❤️💫 (And yes that’s grey hair 😉),” she noted.

Fans praised Mowry’s “inspiring” post in the comments section. “You motivated me to lose this weight 🙌,” one social media user wrote as a second gushed, “You’re such a beautiful person inside and out.”