Kylie Jenner can rock a bikini like no other.
Jenner, 26, showed off a sexy two-piece featuring a halter triangle top via Instagram on Monday, February 19. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the top with high-cut black bottoms — that sat on her waist — and low-waisted spandex shorts. Jenner elevated her look with a gold watch and coffee-colored woven purse. She added a pop of color to her look with a rainbow crochet bucket hat and a lavender phone case.
Jenner’s hair was styled in a messy updo with loose strands framing her face.
In an additional snap, taken from a pool, Jenner gave Us another look at the same suit. Jenner leaned against one arm while pushing her wet tresses back and gazing into the camera, showing off her makeup-free glow.
“Home away from home,” she captioned the post. Although it’s unclear where Kylie is vacationing, she appears to be on a getaway with sister Kendall Jenner.
Kendall, 28, also shared a moment from their trip while lounging in the pool on Monday. She leaned against a shelf in a pool while stunning in a dark two-piece featuring a thong back and string sides.
Kendall later gave fans a glimpse of their kitchen setup, including four shot glasses filled with her 818 Tequila, a number of margaritas and tortilla chips.
The runway model previously showed off her figure during a tropical getaway with BFF via Instagram Hailey Bieber earlier this year. In snaps, she rocked a ruffled top featuring bright orange straps and matching string bottoms. She slicked her hair back in a ponytail and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a sparkly ring. She posed on a beach while the sunset behind her.
Kylie complimented her sister’s carousel of photos by commenting “HOT.”