Brittany Snow’s hair “glow up” deserves a round of applause.

Snow, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 21, to show off her new ‘do. In the photo, she could be seen rocking dirty blonde hair with chunky platinum highlights cut slightly below her shoulders. Her tresses were parted down the side, swept over her cheek and worn down. She topped her new look off with a navy blue sports bra and legging set.

For glam, Snow stunned with minimal makeup including filled-in eyebrows and peachy lips.

“We interrupt our regular wholesome content to bring you this basic selfie,” Snow captioned the post. “Thank you @rickhenryla and @katesomervilleskincare for my glow up. Blonde for fall? Doesn’t make much sense but let’s do it.”

This isn’t the first time Snow has experimented with blonde strands. She’s rocked the hair color for most of her life, including when she starred in the 2006 film John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray and Prom Night. She kept the color until 2012, when she ditched it for auburn tresses while starring in Pitch Perfect.

If you ask Us, Snow wowed crimson tresses, but to her, it was her “least favorite hair color.” In a 2015 interview with Yahoo! Life, she explained, “I think my least favorite hair color was the hair color that I had in Pitch Perfect 2. They really wanted me to be dark red and I wanted to be lighter like I was in the first movie, but they didn’t want that. But I rocked some light red for a year, after it faded.”

Related: Lily James, Brad Pitt and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 New year, new ‘dos. Time and time again, celebrities have provided Us with major hair inspiration with their bold color changes, drastic chops and Rapunzel-like hair extensions — and 2023 is no different. Lily James proved a lob is always a good idea when she arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 […]

Before going blonde, Snow’s mane was a dark chocolate brown shade while she was going through her divorce from Tyler Stanaland. (The couple wed in 2020 and were married for nearly three years.)

In May, Snow admitted to Bustle that her past year was one of “the hardest mental health” battles she’s “ever faced.”

“In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different,” she explained, seemingly referencing her split.

She added: “A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested,” she continued. “Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland’s Relationship Timeline:... Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have kept their relationship relatively private prior to their 2022 split. “I love being married,” the Pitch Perfect star exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021. “It’s not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if we can get through that, we’re good to go. […]

In August, Snow’s divorce was finalized. Us Weekly obtained court documents that stated Snow will keep “all right[s], title[s], and interest[s] in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in her possession and control.”

Stanaland, 34, has since opened up about calling it quits in season 2 of Selling the OC.