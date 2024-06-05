Brooke Shields is in her haircare era.

Shields, 59, launched Commence, a line of haircare products for women over 40 years old, on Monday, June 3. The collection features three products, all of which hydrate, protect and restore hair. Following the launch, Shields took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“Today is the day! Oh my God, I’m so excited,” she gushed in the social media clip. “We have three amazing products for your hair and for your scalp.”

“This is our hero product,” she said while praising her 2-in-1 instant shampoo. “You have the perfect, perfect refresh.” Shields explained that the product “cleans, volumizes and gives life to your hair.”

Next, she held up Commence’s 3-in-1 leave-in conditioner, which features “hydrating qualities [and] nourishing qualities.” Shields praised the conditioner for becoming her “everyday product” due to its ability to tame frizz, flyaways and battle heat damage. “Like me, it’s a multitasker,” she quipped.

Commence also carries a Root Thickening Serum that “calms scalps” and “increases hair density.”

“Today’s the day!! @shopcommence is LIVE,” Shields captioned the post. “Go go go to shopcommence.com NOW to shop our brand new hair products!” Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section.

“Ooooooo! These are def products I will try! 👏🏻❤️,” one follower wrote, as a second added, “these sound great and effective congrats.” More followers pondered when more products would be launching. “Is there going to be a shampoo for use in the shower with the conditioner?” a fan asked.

Shields also opened up to Today about her collection, sharing why she intentionally made the font size extra-large on the packaging. “Everything is geared towards what happens over a certain age and just addressing it,” she said, explaining the font is “big” so she doe4snt have to wear her “glasses in the shower” anymore.

“Every woman I know over 40 has put body lotion in their hair at one point, thinking they were shampooing it,” she said. “Literally, I wear my glasses, they fog up. … They had a small font, I was like, ‘Nope!’”