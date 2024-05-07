Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attended the 2024 Met Gala solo, but he explained that there was a simple reason his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, skipped the event.

“Missing my beautiful wife tonight as my date, but happy she’s with Naunni x can’t wait to see you both tomorrow baby,” Brooklyn, 25, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, May 6, ahead of the event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Naunni is Nicola’s grandmother.

For his solo night on the town, Brooklyn wore a cream-colored Dior suit with a deep V-neck shirt that showed off his neck and chest tattoos. He accessorized with a gold chain and black shoes.

When asked by reporters about Nicola’s absence, Brooklyn said he was “missing” her but jokingly added, “Guess I’ll have to settle for all these beautiful celebrities instead.”

Last month, Nicola, 29, also missed her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party, again because she was spending time with her grandmother. Victoria celebrated her big day with an elaborate bash at a private members club in London that was attended by Brooklyn and her other children with husband David Beckham: sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12.

Brooklyn’s attendance at Monday’s event marked his fourth consecutive appearance at the Met Gala, albeit his first without Nicola. Last year, the duo wore coordinating black and white ensembles that kept in line with the exhibit’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in 2022 after three years of dating in a star-studded ceremony attended by celebrities including Kiernan Shipka, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

After the couple celebrated more than one year of marriage, Brooklyn exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his relationship. “I think one of probably the most important things that you can do in your life is find that someone and don’t let ’em go,” he gushed in September 2023. “I married my best friend, so it’s just easy, fun. She’s always there for me. I’m always there for her. We support each other more than anyone. She’s the best. We’re very happy. First year has been great.”