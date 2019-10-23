



Burberry has a new game called ‘B Bounce’ and before you write it off completely — or ditch us to play it for an hour straight — you should know that if you’re really good, there’s a chance of winning a piece from the luxury brand’s new Monogram Puffer Collection.

To play, all you have to do is head to the label’s website, where you’ll dress a cute little deer in your favorite Burberry puffer of choice. The options are replicas of the brand’s actual new launches, including the bold and bright multicolored Print Puffer Jacket and the stylish Print Puffer Gilet.

The purpose of the game is to bounce your way towards the sky using your cursor. You need to make sure the stylish deer character lands on a platform or else you’ll lose the game. To be entered in a drawing to win a puffer in real life, you need to first achieve a score of 1500 meters or higher first.

If you get a score between 500 and 1499, you can win a virtual puffer Burberry jacket. What that means is you will email the team a photo of you and they will superimpose the jacket onto your body. Fake it til you make it, right?

Burberry is raffling off six real-life puffers in total (one per eligible country), so you might want to take this statistic into consideration before you devote hours of your time to the game. The prize draw will take place on November 4 and if you’re one of the very lucky winners, you’ll hear about your $1,600 prize within 7 days later.

“We have experimented with gaming in China, but B Bounce is our first playful extension into this format to entertain and connect with our new, younger consumers around the world,” said Mark Morris, senior vice president of digital commerce at Burberry in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “We know that they are living in an increasingly gamified environment both online and off-line, and we are excited that they can join the Burberry community — and explore our new puffer collection — in this way.”