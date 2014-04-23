It's no secret that Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton, and Leslie Mann have been owning the red carpet lately as they promote their new film, The Other Woman. The blondes have stunned in London, Sydney, and Los Angeles in both casual styles and formal wear. But it's the blondes' coordinated outfits that have Us thinking of another type of ladies club—1990s girl groups like Destiny's Child, En Vogue, Wild Orchid and more.

Case in point: the London premiere on April 2. Upton and Diaz chose different styled black dresses, while Mann stood out in a printed gown with black details along the neckline.

The trio's outfits instantly reminded us of Destiny's Child.

But The Other Woman stars don't always go the identical route. The ladies have also chosen colors and styles that complement each other. For the German premiere on April 7, Diaz shimmered in a Emilio Pucci dress, Upton in a pink Fendi dress, and Mann in The Row.

In fact, the almost-the-same-but-not-quite styles make us think of "My Lovin'" singers En Vogue, who were masters at harmonizing outfits where the singers were able to show off their individual style—and loyalty to each other.

Upton, Diaz, and Mann had more of a "twinsies" moment (or is it triplet-sies?) at a photocall in Sydney, Australia, on April 15. The trio all wore white jackets and shirts but mixed up their pants and shoes. Upton opted for short black shorts with black pumps, Diaz wore skinny blue jeans and yellow booties, and Mann had on cropped jeans with polka-dot pumps.

The matchy-matchy looks immediately called to mind the oft-forgotten trio Wild Orchid, featuring a then-unknown Stacy "Fergie" Ferguson.

Yep, that is Fergie. And yes, she is wearing a cowboy hat.

