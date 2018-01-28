We’re all about the comeback! In the second phase of its much talked about “Comeback” campaign, L’Oréal Paris is teaming up with spokeswoman Camila Cabello to talk about how she has overcome obstacles in her career — and in dealing with her over-styled hair. A 60-second spot featuring Cabello and the Elvive Extraordinary Oil line is set to debut during the Grammys on Sunday, January 28, and it sounds like it will have a lot of people talking come Monday morning.

L’Oréal Paris kicked off its “Comeback” campaign during the 2018 Golden Globe awards, when it aired a commercial with Winona Ryder. In the spot, the Stranger Things actress anonymously appeared in slinky black dress complete with luscious locks, before her identity was finally revealed at the end of the ad.

Celebrity Braided Hairstyle Ideas: Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Hyland and More Are Here to Inspire Your Next Plait

“Everyone loves a comeback,” read a line on the screen. “Damaged hair deserves one too.”

The internet went wild in response to the clip, and Cabello’s spot is likely to be just as buzz-worthy, considering she will seemingly be addressing her highly publicized exit from girl group Fifth Harmony in 2017.

“I think a comeback is defined as struggling through something and having the strength and resolution to push past it,” Cabello said in a statement. “For me, it was about taking chances, aiming high and believing that I was worth it. I can now finally hear everything my heart was telling me.”

Winona Ryder Stuns in L’Oreal Hair ‘Comeback’ Commercial During 2018 Golden Globes: Read the Reactions

As for the “Havana” singer-songwriter’s long brown hair, over-styling and daily wear-and-tear have taken a toll on her tresses. The Elvive Extraordinary Oil collection is specifically formulated for dry, undernourished hair like hers, and the Extraordinary Oil Treatment product is infused with camellia and golden sunflower oils to keep dull, damaged hair silky and luminous.

Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello and More Sparkle at L’Oreal’s Women of Worth Awards — See Every Look

“We are very proud to partner with Camila for the launch of Elvive,” L’Oréal Paris USA president Tim Coolican said in a statement. “Elvive was designed to address the 80% of women in the U.S. who experience some form of hair damage daily. The line builds on L’Oréal Paris’ commitment to creating innovative products, services and experiences that help people look and feel their best every day.”

As though we needed another incentive to watch the Grammys, we’re interested to see what Cabello’s “comeback” entails!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!