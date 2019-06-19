



If you’re one of fashion influencer Camila Coehlo’s 7.9 million Instagram followers, you know that the 31-year-old’s chic style comes through no matter where she is or what she’s doing. And stealing her vibe is about to get a whole lot easier thanks to her new line with Revolve.

For those that who aren’t already obsessed, let Us paint the picture; Coehlo can be seen rocking stylish looks all while posing in front of the perfect backdrops whether she’s visiting New York or L.A., traveling internationally with #REVOLVEaroundtheworld, or relaxing in her hometown of Brazil.

Milan Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2019: See All the Celeb Front Row and Street Style Fashion

Although we all wish we could be her go-to travel buddy and have her help us pick out our outfits, her new collab will be the next best thing. (Think colorful sets, adorable polka dot dresses, floral print tops and more.)

“This first collection is very playful and you see that. You notice that I played with a lot of fabrics, a lot of different colors and shapes, but it’s really based on the girl that I am and inspired a lot by Brazil and Brazilian women,” she tells Stylish.

Olivia Culpo’s Social Media Secrets and the One Thing You’ll Never See Her Post on Instagram

Whether you’ve been to Brazil or not, Coehlo hopes that her customers feel like they’re there while wearing her designs. “The Brazilian woman’s spirit is definitely bright, happy and sexy. There’s a sexy touch to almost every piece, even if it’s more covered up, there’s something sexy about it,” she says.

When it comes to her other influences, Coehlo says her beachy trips to tropical islands with Revolve stuck with her while designing this collection.

“My favorite trip was to Anguilla and St. Bart’s … I love being by the beach and it was a very beachy, tropical trip. I think the pieces are great for summer vacation, whether you are at the beach or not. You can wear a lot of the pieces out at night or have them as a beach cover-up.”

Celebs in Head-to-Toe White: The Summery Fashion Shortcut We Need Now

Regardless of where or how her customers style her collection, she wants all of them to feel like their best selves while wearing it. “The Camilla Coelho girl is smart and confident, a girl who is not scared of anything and just really shows her style.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!