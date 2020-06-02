Camille Schrier Will Be the 1st Miss America to Reign for 2 Years

For the first time ever in the history of the pageant, Miss America will reign for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19.

The 2020 winner, Camille Schrier, who hails from Virginia, will be the first beauty queen to hold the title for more than a year since the December contest has been postponed.

This isn’t the first time the 24-year-old has made Miss America history. When competing in 2019, she performed a chemistry demonstration on hydrogen peroxide for the talent portion. This marked the one and only time a science experiment has taken place on the Miss America stage.

“I’m not the beauty queen,” Schrier said during last year’s show. “I’m the brand ambassador for this organization and I’m more than just someone with a crown on my head.”

No kidding! Not only has she been promoting a drug safety and abuse initiative, but since going into quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak, she has launched a Science at Home program. The free online curriculum provides science, technology, engineering and mathematics content that help both teachers and students between the ages of 6 and 12.

“My most substantial quarantine project has been learning how to shoot, perform, and produce science educational content,” she wrote in an Instagram post promoting the program on Friday, April 24. “I’ve learned more about lighting, set design, and post production video editing in the last month than I have my entire life. Definitely a fresh batch of lemonade from ALL of the COVID lemons🍋! Make sure to check out my YouTube channel (link in my Instagram bio) for some fun science activities to do at home with your little ones! You might even learn something too☺️.”

If anyone were to respectfully carry the title for more than a year, Schrier seems like a good person for the job!

