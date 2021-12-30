Déjà vu!? On Wednesday, December 29, Cara Delevingne debuted a new tattoo on social media — and it’s a spitting image of Selena Gomez’s massive watercolor rose design.

For context, the Rare Beauty founder’s tattoo has been the talk of the town as of recently. Celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy initially teased the large design on December 15 before sharing an up-close look at it on December 29.

As seen on Instagram, the romantic design is of an intricately detailed rose with a dripping black stem that resembles an actual watercolor painting.

Per the tattoo artist’s Instagram page, it sounds like Delevingne and Gomez got the matching tattoos together. The only difference is that the Disney Channel alum’s design lives on her upper back, while the model’s is on her rib cage.

“Matching for @caradelevingne,” the tattoo artist captioned an Instagram post about Delevingne’s new ink on December 29. “I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara.

“FYI I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever 🙊,” he added, which sounds as though the friends had a joint appointment.

The duo has been friends for years. In 2014, they soaked up the sun in Saint-Tropez for the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s 22nd birthday. Flash to today and Delevingne just recently landed a role in the second season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building in which Gomez plays the show’s lead.

And last month, they were caught on the kiss cam at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in NYC. After erupting into a fit of giggles when they saw themselves on the jumbotron, Gomez planted a kiss on Delevingne’s cheek.

Their friendship has sparked romance rumors in the past, which Gomez addressed in the sweetest way in a 2015 interview.

“Honestly, I loved it. I didn’t mind it,” she told Pride Source. “Especially because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful. Honestly, though, [Delevingne]’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”