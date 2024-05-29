Cara Delevingne Celebrates Pride Month In New Calvin Klein Campaign

Cara Delevingne is celebrating Pride Month early this year.

The 31-year-old model is featured in Calvin Klein’s “This Is Love” campaign, which launches on Wednesday, May 29.

In the newly released photos, Delevingne posed in various pieces from the collection, including a white tank top bearing the Calvin Klein logo in rainbow lettering on the front. She also modeled the underwear brand’s classic white and black briefs.

Delevingne is featured alongside actor and singer Jeremy Pope in the campaign.

Delevingne shared the snaps and a behind-the-scenes video in two joint Instagram posts with Calvin Klein published on May 29.

“Live your truth. This is Love. @caradelevingne and @jeremypope express it in the new Pride campaign,” the caption read. “Calvin Klein is proud to continue our partnerships with @ilgaworld and @translawcenter in their efforts toward LGBTQIA+ equity and safety.”

The collection includes a large range of brightly colored underwear, as well as matching bra and brief sets with rainbow-colored lettering on the waist bands. It also features tank tops, sweatshirts, dresses, socks, slides and swimming trunks.

Models and dancers Stella Maxwell, Charlie Knepper, Janick Heilijgers, Monet Lauren, Vinson Fraley, Tinglei Liu, Diego Pasillas and Mauro van de Kerkhof also appear in the campaign.

“Together, the entire cast channels the euphoric spirit of Pride and the strength of the LGBTQIA+ community through expressive dance and unfiltered displays of confidence,” Calvin Klein said in a statement. “The 2024 Pride collection infuses classic Calvin Klein underwear and apparel silhouettes with the vibrant energy of Pride.”

In a behind-the-scenes video shared with People, Delevingne, who identifies as bisexual and pansexual, revealed that she gets her inspiration from the next generation.

“Younger people today are so much more who they are and they’re not going to change for anyone whereas I felt like I was always so scared or like I didn’t want to be who I really was,” she said. “There is so much more freedom to be who you want to be, of course there are still struggles and there is still so much to fight against but I get so inspired by people in the queer community.”