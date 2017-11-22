Cardi B doesn’t just make money moves for herself, she does it for fashion brands too. We’ll catch you up: the rapper’s hit song, “Bodak Yellow” which some consider an empowerment anthem for self-sufficient ladies, has caused a 217% spike in searches for Christian Louboutin shoes.

Kate Middleton’s Maternity Style: Her Absolute Best Looks From Her Third Pregnancy

Known to red carpet insiders and fashionistas the world over by their iconic red soles, Christian Louboutin heels are the definition of a cult-favorite fashion item. And to the devotees, they are worth a pretty penny. But ever since Cardi B threw a verse about the killer heels in her chart-topping rap, somehow the iconic shoe has become even more famous. All it took was Cardi B rapping “These expensive, these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes,” and online traffic for the crimson-bottomed stilettos more than doubled.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Currently, the rapper doesn’t have a collaboration in the works with the brand, but given her immense relevance to their product at the current moment (it’s been reported by the Business of Fashion that her current added media value to the brand is $4.5 million dollars), it isn’t too much of a stretch to speculate that could be a possibility. In fact, when Louboutin himself was asked by the New York Times last month if he was aware of his brand’s appearance in the hit single, he remarked that he would be open to meeting with Cardi B if she came to Paris.

Everything You Need to Know About Selena Gomez’s ‘Nirvana Blonde’ Hair Transformation

And while a Louboutin x Cardi B collaboration might be a ways off, there are some major fashion moments coming our way from the rapper. In fact, a shoe collaboration with Steve Madden is rumored to be launching soon, according to Instagram. Where those will make it into her next hit remains to be seen. In the meantime, we’ll be thinking of things that rhyme with “Madden.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!