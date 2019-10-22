



A Cardi B superfan took her obsession with the rapper to the next level by getting a massive tattoo of the star’s face on her thigh. After posting the design on Instagram, Cardi took notice — and she might just be inviting her biggest supporter over for her next family gathering.

On Saturday, October 19, the mom to 15-month-old daughter Kulture, shared a photo of the tattoo with her fans on Instagram. Since she posted the pic, it’s brought in over a million likes and over 10,000 comments. She captioned the jaw-dropping design, “Wow 😱😱😱Lets link! Free Cardi [concert] tickets for life. You’re even invited to my family events.”

Cardi didn’t tag anyone in the photo, but according to the comments section, the tat belongs to a 22-year-old Australian fan named Maddie Blackwell. Her Instagram bio says, “Obsessed with Cardi B” and she posted a photo of the enormous tattoo on her feed, too. She credits the colorful, impeccable artwork to her fiance, Alan Morris (a.k.a. @alan_morris_tattoo on the ‘gram).

Morris commented on Cardi B’s photo, “I did this tattoo for my fiance, Madeline. To say she is a superfan is an understatement. She is so in love with this, thanks so much for sharing!”

Cardi’s husband, Offset, was impressed with the fresh ink, too. He commented on the photo, “That’s real Love 🔥❤️.” Beauty maven Manal Shaikh commented, “That tattoo artist deserves a mention because DAMN! Best one I’ve seen.” And another fan felt inspired, commenting, “If all I gotta do to get free Cardi for life tickets and invited to fam events is to get a tat of Cardi, I’m down.”

The “I Like It” hitmaker is no stranger to giant tattoos herself. Just last week, she added a massive piece of body art to her already impressive canvas. She got a floral design, brought to life by California-based artist Jamie Schene. The giant inking starts at the top of her thigh and extends all the way up her back to her neck.

