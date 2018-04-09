Her album might be called “Invasion of Privacy” but Cardi B wasn’t letting Us in on her pregnancy (her first child with fiance Offset) unless it was on her terms. Those terms? They’re super fashionable, to the tune of the angelic Christian Siriano.

The rapper (who, for the record, sets records — record sales) started the weekend off concealing her baby-on-board status at an album release party in Miami where she rocked a billowy ruffled pink and red dress with metallic embellishments. Naturally the loud number, which she paired with red bottom Christian Louboutin heels (because obviously) successfully covered her bump — but also, the rumor mill was still swirling.

But finally, the moment we were waiting for: The “Be Careful” singer donned a custom Christian Siriano gown that was white and ruched to bare her bump in style. The designer even put the look on his Instagram feed to confirm that they had dreamt up the look for the announcement together. And they couldn’t have done a better job: the momma-to-be looked positively ethereal in her high-neck long-sleeved gown with a mermaid train. Because, hey, if you’re going to confirm your eggo is preggo on national T.V. you might as well do it in style.

We’ll keeping an eye out for Cardi B.’s bumpin’ fashion choices for you — we’re certain the looks will keep coming, almost as fast as she churns out hits.

