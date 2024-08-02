Carrie Underwood isn’t worried about aging.

The country singer, 41, opened up about her “pretty simple” skincare routine, which consists of mostly natural products, while chatting with First For Women in the magazine’s latest issue, which hit newsstands this week.

“I don’t worry too much about anti-aging stuff, I just want my face to be soft,” Underwood said. “Lately I’ve been using a lot of oils. It doesn’t have to be anything too complicated — just something natural like castor oil or something with vitamin E.”

Underwood continued, “If I’m trying to look like ‘Carrie Underwood,’ I rely on my hair and makeup artist, Melissa Schleicher; otherwise I just like to look like Mom.” (Underwood shares sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, with husband Mike Fisher.)

Elsewhere in the interview, Underwood gushed about one of her favorite makeup obsessions from childhood: colorful mascaras.

“I remember getting into [my older sisters’] colored mascaras,” she quipped. “I always thought they were super fun, and now I buy them.”

When she’s not indulging in colorful lashes, Underwood’s go-to red carpet glam consists of dramatic eyeshadow and false lashes.

Most recently, she donned sparkly silver eyeshadow at the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards in June. Underwood teamed the glittery shadow with a smokey shade that she blended into her crease and under her eye. She completed her look with extra-long black lashes, pink glossy lips, blushed cheeks and a soft contour.

The “Before He Cheats” singer opted for a similar silver look at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in November 2023. She paired the chrome pigment with a bronze shade in her outer corner and topped her eye makeup look off with wispy lashes. The rest of her glam included foundation, a warm contour, rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and glossy nude lips.