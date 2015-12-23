Hollywood’s officially going gray … and we don’t mean hair!

This winter, celebs Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr are retiring bright colors and busy prints in favor of groutfits (read: gray + outfit = groutfit). But with boots, sweaters and coats in 50-plus shades of gray, this tone falls far from flat.

If you still think that gray is drab and not fab, let these celebrity-inspired picks change your mind.

Kick your style into high gear with a pair of over-the-knee boots, like Hadid’s Stuart Weitzman Highland boots ($798, Stuartweitzman.com). Pair them with leggings and a sweater on a lazy day, or dress them up with a miniskirt and flowy top.

Get the look for less:

Steve Madden Gorgeous ($149.95, Stevemadden.com)

Ivanka Trump Muvi ($99, Saksoff5th.com)

Akira Fringe Pointy Toe Over the Knee Heeled Boots ($89.90, Shopakira.com)

When the weather outside is frightful, bundle up in a comfy coat. Kerr had the right idea in Amanda Wakeley’s topper ($2,502.43 on sale, Amandawakely.com)

Get the look for less:

Forever 21 Plus Size Layered Wrap Coat ($65.90, Forever21.com)

White House Black Market Reversible Wrap Coat ($74.99, Whitehouseblackmarket.com)

H&M Conscious Wool-Blend Coat ($99, Hm.com)

Heidi Klum resisted the urge of a gray hoodie in a $2,750 oversize cardigan by Chloé.

Get the look for less:

UGG Australia Margie Cable Knit Shawl Collar Cardigan ($145, Shop.nordstrom.com)

H&M Chunky-Knit Cardigan ($24.99, Hm.com)

coin 1804 Cozy Chunky Long Hooded Cardigan ($79, Shop.nordstrom.com)

Christy Turlington opted for a LGD instead of a predictable black with this Tomas Maier midi. ($938, Net-a-porter.com)

Get the Look for Less:



Lulu’s I Mist You Heather Grey Midi Sweater Dress ($59, Lulus.com)

Pink Martini Collection Roxanne Sweater Dress ($66, Shoptiques.com)

ASOS Midi Dress in Mohair With V-Neck ($81, Us.asos.com)

