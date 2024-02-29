Cozy Up Like Charli XCX With This Half-Zip Sweater From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Charli XCX is making loungewear chic for Paris Fashion Week.

The singer, who just released the first single from her upcoming album, Brat, attended the Courrèges show in France on Wednesday, February 28. She wore the coolest cozy girl look, featuring an oversized half-zip sweater, a sheer midi skirt and kitten heels.

Charli definitely provided night-out fashion inspiration with this look — though we’d definitely love a quiet night in with that sweater too. That’s why we found a similar one for ourselves (and you) on Amazon!

Get the MakeMeChic Ribbed Knit Half-Zip Pullover Sweater (originally $44) on sale for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This sweater comes in a light apricot shade like Charli’s, also adding on the dropped shoulder seams, half-zip neckline and oversized fit for an even more accurate similarity. It’s a little stretchy, a lot of cozy and 100% trendy!

This MakeMeChic pullover, which also comes in black, is happy to be paired with skirts and heels a la the “Boom Clap” singer — or jeans and sneakers for a more casual outing. It’s also going to be perfect with leggings and slippers. You’ll have trouble finding ways not to wear it!

Want to see some other similar sweaters we spotted on our Amazon search? We’ll make sure you have all of the best options below so you can place your order with confidence!

Shop more half-zip pullovers we love:

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Embrace Your Inner NYC Babe With a Yankees Cap Like Scarlett Johansson’s Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Scarlett Johansson is showing off her NYC pride. The actress, who was born in the Big Apple, was spotted making her directorial debut on Monday, February 26, as she got to work on an untitled film on the […]