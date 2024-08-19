Your account
Stylish

Charli XCX Turns Up the Heat in Sexy New Skims Campaign: ‘The Essence of Brat’

By
Charli XCX SKIMS

Charli XCX served brat in a new Skims campaign.

Charli, 32, delivered drama while posing in a new ad for Kim Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Skims, on Monday, August 19. In one shot, the singer rocked the brand’s Cotton Rib Split Neck Bralette as she knelt in a grassy field. She paired the top with matching boxers while rain poured on her, soaking her clothes and hair.

Charli gazed into the camera while donning soft glam and her natural curls. She pulled her boxers to her hips, revealing her toned abs.

In another shot, Charli cozied up with two puppies while rocking a strapless bralette and gray joggers. She teamed the outfit with white sneakers and straightened locks.

brat summer

Elsewhere in the campaign, Charli posed in a cropped zip-up jacket and black mid-rise underwear. She also modeled a crop top, leggings and a white tank in additional shots.

“SKIMS empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat,” Charli gushed in a statement, referencing her album, Brat, and the subsequent trend of acting messy, being care-free and having fun. “I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised.”

She added: “Shooting with Petra [Collins] for this campaign was a dream and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also the puppies were beyond cute.”

Who Was Peak Brat This Weekend — Charli XCX, Snoop Dogg or Blake Lively?

In the same statement, Kardashian, 43, praised Charli for being the face of her brand. “She is a one of a kind talent who has truly cemented herself as a megastar within music and beyond,” she said. “This is such an exciting time for the brand.”

Fans can shop the Skims Cotton line on Wednesday, August 21, at Skims.com.

