Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock — although if you’re a brat yourself, this is probably because you’re sleeping off the night before — you’ll know that we’re all having a brat summer.

The term, which has snowballed out of Charli XCX’s instantly iconic album, Brat, basically represents a party lifestyle that isn’t try-hard. True brats are fun, nonchalant and just a little grubby and flaky.

The queen of brats herself, Charli XCX, celebrated her 32nd birthday in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3, but she wasn’t the only star who bratted it up over the weekend.

Let’s see who is giving Charli a run for her money in the brat stakes, and who needs to work on their brat credentials:

Charli XCX

The very creator of brat — the most talked-about album, lifestyle choice and fashion movement of 2024 — Charli invited tons of high-profile friends out for her birthday celebrations at Tenants of the Trees in L.A. The uber-cool guest list included her supposed rival Lorde, recent collaborator Billie Eilish, Twisters star Glen Powell, Nelly Furtado, Scout and Talullah Willis and zillions of other music industry, fashion and generally talented, arty and varyingly bratty types.

Brat rating: 🍏🍏🍏🍏🍏. Naturally, it was a bratty affair, and Charli was at the center of the action. This gang don’t care if they sweat, spill their drinks and ruin their outfits, it’s all about having a good time — and sharing it on social media: many of Charli’s guests have posted photos and videos from the event on their channels, keen to show off that they were invited to the woman of the moment’s big brat night.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has been continuing to delight the world by having the time of his life at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where the rapper has been cheering on Team USA at multiple events and working for NBC as an “ambassador of happiness.”

Brat rating: 🍏🍏. The dark sunglasses, perfect for disguising evidence of bad behavior, are pretty brat. The pristine white tux, not so much. And no self-respecting brat would attend a dressage event. Horses dancing? Major eye roll situation. Sport as a concept in general is not very brat — brats prefer to stay fit by accidentally walking 10,000 steps home when their dead phone battery meant that they couldn’t get a ride (while possibly wearing only one shoe).

Related: Enter Your Brat Summer Era With These 12 Outfit Ideas It’s safe to say that celeb-loved movements thrive during the summer. Now that we’re basking in the feel-good vibes of warm sunny days, there’s a new aesthetic on the rise, courtesy of Charli XCX. Enter brat summer! If you’ve scrolled online recently, you’ve probably seen the seasonal moniker. It’s such a hit that Kate Spade New […]

Lukas Gage

The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage was one of many famous guests at Charli XCX’s birthday celebrations.

Brat rating: 🍏🍏🍏🍏🍏 x infinity! A bartender at the party leaked that they witnessed Gage, who split from husband Chris Appleton in 2023 after just six months of marriage, “making out with several people.” Most stars would ignore or deny such frivolous gossip, but not Gage. “grow up it was like 2 ppl!!” he responded via Instagram. Peak brat.

Rita Ora

Singer and actress Rita Ora has been vacationing on a yacht in Ibiza with husband Taika Waititi and actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Brat rating: 🍏🍏🍏🍏. Not only is Ora’s bikini the perfect shade of brat green, but kissing a friend, Christabel Rose, while clutching a drink is pretty brat behavior, too. She loses one point for being up, out and fresh-faced in daylight hours, though.

Blake Lively

It was a busy weekend for Blake Lively, on the promo trail for her new movie, It Ends With Us, in a variety of bright, summery outfits. Even the changeable weather couldn’t stop her from looking as flawless and glowy as ever.

Brat rating: ❌. Lively looks amazing, but her amazingness appears very styled and very wholesome. Plus, a true brat would not carry an umbrella. At a push, they might find a broken one on the subway and adopt it as their own.