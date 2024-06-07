Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Reach Divorce Settlement 7 Months After Split

By
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Reach Divorce Settlement
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have taken a big step in moving on from their marriage.

The pair have reached a divorce settlement and signed a written agreement waiving spousal support, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the declaration of default was filed to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County earlier this week.

Back in March, Us confirmed that court documents were filed regarding confidential financial information to push the divorce along, and Appleton, 40, provided his financial statements in hopes of expediting the process.

Lukas Gage and Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Relationship Timeline: See Photos

Related: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s Relationship Timeline

“Chris has moved on and doesn’t want to keep talking about it,” an insider told Us exclusively at the time. “He has exciting projects coming up and is looking forward to the future. Chris wants to wrap up the divorce soon.”

Appleton and Gage, 29, sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they posted about a trip together in Mexico. One month later, the duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event.

“I’m very happy and very much in love,” Appleton told Drew Barrymore at the time. “I’m very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Reach Divorce Settlement
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In April 2023, the celebrity hairstylist and Euphoria actor decided to get married with Kim Kardashian officiating their ceremony. The moment was later discussed on an episode of The Kardashians.

“I have never really seen Chris this smitten and happy,” the reality star said on a September 2023 episode. “It’s just like a whole different situation for him. I love giving surprises, and I love making people happy, and to see them in tears and so happy and so genuinely surprised, makes me so happy.”

A Floral Flash Deal! Score This Top at 66% Off Right Now

Deal of the Day

A Floral Flash Deal! Score This Top at 66% Off Right Now View Deal

What appeared to be a whirlwind romance, however, came to an end in November 2023 when Appleton filed for divorce from Gage citing irreconcilable differences.

Celebrity Splits of 2024

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year

In March, Gage told People that “everything’s great” and he’s moving on.

“It’s been a year of learning, growing, changing — yeah, just constant change,” he shared while attending the film premiere of Road House at SXSW. “Life’s always changing.”

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!