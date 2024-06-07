Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Reach Divorce Settlement

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have taken a big step in moving on from their marriage.

The pair have reached a divorce settlement and signed a written agreement waiving spousal support, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the declaration of default was filed to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County earlier this week.

Back in March, Us confirmed that court documents were filed regarding confidential financial information to push the divorce along, and Appleton, 40, provided his financial statements in hopes of expediting the process.

Related: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s Relationship Timeline Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton‘s romance made headlines months before they revealed they were an item. The White Lotus star and Appleton first sparked dating speculation in February 2023 when they shared vacation pics together at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. While neither Gage nor the hair guru addressed their relationship status at the […]

“Chris has moved on and doesn’t want to keep talking about it,” an insider told Us exclusively at the time. “He has exciting projects coming up and is looking forward to the future. Chris wants to wrap up the divorce soon.”

Appleton and Gage, 29, sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they posted about a trip together in Mexico. One month later, the duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event.

“I’m very happy and very much in love,” Appleton told Drew Barrymore at the time. “I’m very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

In April 2023, the celebrity hairstylist and Euphoria actor decided to get married with Kim Kardashian officiating their ceremony. The moment was later discussed on an episode of The Kardashians.

“I have never really seen Chris this smitten and happy,” the reality star said on a September 2023 episode. “It’s just like a whole different situation for him. I love giving surprises, and I love making people happy, and to see them in tears and so happy and so genuinely surprised, makes me so happy.”

What appeared to be a whirlwind romance, however, came to an end in November 2023 when Appleton filed for divorce from Gage citing irreconcilable differences.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

In March, Gage told People that “everything’s great” and he’s moving on.

“It’s been a year of learning, growing, changing — yeah, just constant change,” he shared while attending the film premiere of Road House at SXSW. “Life’s always changing.”