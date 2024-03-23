Chris Appleton isn’t dwelling on his split from Lukas Gage, and he’s looking forward to finalizing their divorce.

“Chris has moved on and — unlike Lukas — doesn’t want to keep talking about it,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He has exciting projects coming up and is looking forward to the future. Chris wants to wrap up the divorce soon.”

Us confirmed on Friday, March 22, court documents were filed regarding confidential financial information to push the divorce along, and Appleton, 40, provided his financial statements in hopes of expediting the process.

A separate source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the celebrity hairstylist is “dating again” and has been seeing Federico Debernardi, a successful art dealer who prefers to live his life out of the spotlight.

Related: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s Relationship Timeline Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton‘s romance made headlines months before they revealed they were an item. The White Lotus star and Appleton first sparked dating speculation in February 2023 when they shared vacation pics together at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. While neither Gage nor the hair guru addressed their relationship status at the […]

The pair is still “very new,” but Appleton is “extremely happy with where he is at right now.”

Appleton confirmed his romance with Gage, 28, in March 2023 during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. They wed in Las Vegas the following month, with Kim Kardashian officiating their ceremony. Their marriage lasted six months, and in November of that year, Appleton filed for divorce from Gage in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Gage opened up about their “absolutely unhinged” marriage during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on March 20.

“I had a manic episode for six months,” Gage told host Andy Cohen of his relationship with Appleton. “What happened to me? I don’t know literally what went through my head, but we live and we learn.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Gage denied rumors that infidelity played a role in his split from Appleton, claiming there was “no cheating” in their relationship. He would not divulge more details, hinting that he entered into a non-disclosure agreement (or NDA) with his ex “There’s a three-letter thing that I signed,” Gage said.

Gage went on to react to certain aspects of his lavish Vegas wedding to Appleton, which included Shania Twain performing “You’re Still The One” ahead of their ceremony.

“‘You’re Still The One’ after like three weeks? That was unhinged,” Gage continued. “That was, like, the biggest waste of her time, but I love you, Shania. I’m really sorry about that.”

Gage also apologized to Kardashian, who is very close friends with Appleton, and claimed the “horrible idea” to get married in fur coats wasn’t his idea.