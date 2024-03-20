Lukas Gage says his short-lived marriage to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton was part of a “manic episode” he endured for six months.

“Manic, absolutely manic,” Gage, 28, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen from Tuesday, March 19. “Those jackets, those furry jackets.”

As host Andy Cohen reminded the audience, Gage “got married in fur coats by Kim Kardashian in Las Vegas” in April 2023.

“What happened to me?” Gage asked. “I don’t know, literally what went through my head, but we live and we learn.”

Related: Shortest Celebrity Marriages See the celebs who called it quits quickly

Gage first sparked romance rumors with Appleton, 40, in early 2023 before tying the knot in April of that year. Their wedding was showcased on Hulu’s The Kardashians as Kardashian — Appleton’s friend and longtime client — officiated their wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas. Before the nuptials, Kardashian surprised the former couple with Shania Twain as a wedding present, she sang “You’re Still the One” before Gage and Appleton exchanged their vows.

During the WWHL After Show, Cohen asked what became of the fur coats which they wore to get married. Gage hinted that it was Appleton’s decision to wear them saying, “I don’t know what went through my head.” He went on to say they were a “horrible idea” before offering an apology to Twain, 58, “for wasting her time.” (He then joked about Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are currently separated, having the same wedding song. “That is so diabolical but also makes so much sense. I am Brittany,” Gage joked before delivering the reality star’s iconic “rot in hell” line in a southern accent. “Just a southern girl at heart.”)

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Appleton filed for divorce from Gage after six months of marriage — and days after their Sin City wedding aired on The Kardashians. Court documents obtained by Us revealed that Appleton had cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Their breakup was “not amicable,” a source told Us at the time.

A separate source told Us in November 2023 that infidelity had been the cause of their divorce. However, Gage denied any cheating during his WWHL appearance on Tuesday. (Gage also said his hair “never looked worse” than when he was with famed hairstylist Appleton.)

Related: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s Relationship Timeline Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton‘s romance made headlines months before they revealed they were an item. The White Lotus star and Appleton first sparked dating speculation in February 2023 when they shared vacation pics together at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. While neither Gage nor the hair guru addressed their relationship status at the […]

“There was no cheating,” he told Cohen, keeping quiet when pressed for more answers and alluding to an NDA. “There’s a three-letter thing that I signed. … I plead the fifth.”

Overall, Gage blamed his love on “mania.” He continued, “That’s kind of how I roll, I’m a little impulsive, you know me. But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my entire life, and I’ll probably have six other marriages.”

When it came to updates on his current dating life, Gage admitted that “it’s not going well” for him on dating apps.. “It’s horrible. I’m dating myself right now,” the actor added.

Recently, fans speculated that Gage had moved on with fellow actor Archie Madekwe. Earlier this month, the White Lotus alum joked that the Saltburn actor was “my new husband” when they attended an event together.

Gage has since set the record straight about the actual status of this relationship with Madekwe. Spoiler alert, there isn’t anything romantic going on.

“No, we’re not married. We are friends. Archie’s the best,” Gage clarified to TMZ on March 9. “I’ll take it as a compliment [that people think we are dating]. Archie is a hottie. He’s a good one.”

Appleton, meanwhile, is “dating again” after the divorce, a source confirmed to Us earlier this month after he was romantically linked to art dealer Federico Debernardi. The insider went on to say that Appleton is “extremely happy with where he is at right now.”