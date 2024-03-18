Lisa Vanderpump isn’t necessarily surprised by Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s separation.

“Everybody predicted that when they got married,” Vanderpump, 63, told E! News on Monday, March 18. “They said, ‘Oh this won’t last long,’ but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions.”

The Vanderpump Rules star remembered hearing similar jabs at her own wedding in 1982 to husband Ken Todd. “I know a lot of people say it’s inevitable, but when I walked down the aisle 42 years ago, everybody shook their head and said, ‘This would never last,'” Vanderpump recalled. “Ken being a bad boy in London and 16 years older than me. You go into it totally optimistic.”

Vanderpump also referenced Taylor’s, 44, previous cheating scandals, suggesting that might have something to do with the rift between her former employees.

“I don’t know what the reason was,” she added about Taylor and Cartwright’s separation. “But I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax’s bad behavior. I’m not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior.”

Taylor and Cartwright, 35, left Vanderpump Rules in 2020 after being with the reality show since 2013 and 2015, respectively. They will return to the Bravo show this week as a way to launch their spinoff, The Valley. The couple welcomed their son, Cruz, in 2021.

“It’s a shame when they have a child,” Vanderpump continued. “Marriage isn’t easy and there’s always so many options in Hollywood and excuses and their egos involved. I think nearly everybody I know that was married on reality television has separated, except Ken and I.”

Despite speculation from both Vanderpump and Vanderpump fans, Taylor and Cartwright have denied cheating rumors in the wake of their split. Additionally, a source previously told Us Weekly that infidelity was not currently an issue in the couple’s relationship.

“With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you. Yes, marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” Cartwright said on a February 29 episode of her and Taylor’s “When Reality Hits” podcast.

She continued: “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

That same day, Taylor shared with Page Six that the dynamic between him and Cartwright was “fresh and new” as they attempted to “figure out” the next steps of their time apart.

“It’s not evil or nastiness,” he said. “It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

The couple announced their separation weeks before their new reality show, The Valley, is set to premiere via Bravo on Tuesday, March 19.