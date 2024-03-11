Lukas Gage shut down rumors that he’s dating Archie Madekwe after his split from Chris Appleton.

After jokingly referring to Madekwe, 29, as his husband, Gage, 28, clarified his relationship status, telling TMZ on Saturday, March 9, “No, we’re not married. We are friends. Archie’s the best.”

Gage continued to praise Madekwe, whom he considers a friend. “I’ll take it as a compliment [that people think we are dating],” he added. “Archie is a hottie. He’s a good one.”

Earlier this month, Gage sparked dating speculation after he joked around about his bond with Madekwe. “Yeah, this is my new husband,” the actor told TMZ while walking with Madekwe into an event at Bar Marmont in Hollywood, California.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Appleton, 40, filed for divorce from Gage after six months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. A source told Us at the time that Appleton and Gage weren’t expecting to call it quits.

“This is not where they wanted this to end up,” the insider added about the “not amicable” split. “It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”

According to a second insider, Appleton and Gage’s breakup wasn’t the result of a specific issue, adding, “There was not one thing that led to this decision but several factors.”

Appleton and Gage’s listed date of separation was just one day after their nuptials were featured in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. During the show, Appleton’s client and close friend Kim Kardashian flew the pair to Las Vegas to officiate their wedding at a chapel.

Kardashian, 43, also warned Appleton and Gage on screen that they needed to sign a prenup. (Us later confirmed that a postnuptial agreement was signed after Appleton and Gage’s April 2023 ceremony.)

Before their breakup, Gage opened up about his preference to keep details of his love life private.

“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred,” he told The New York Times in March 2023. “It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

The White Lotus alum recalled feeling pressure to publicly label his sexuality. “I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don’t want to do anything on anyone’s accord but my own,” he noted. “Let me do it when I’m ready.”

While speaking to TMZ on Saturday, Gage said he is focused on himself following a brief stint on dating apps. “I took a break from them,” he shared. “They’re not for me right now. Right now, I’m finding myself. I’m just loving — I’m dating me.”