Lukas Gage poked fun at his quickie marriage — right after Chris Appleton filed for divorce.

Gage, 28, attended a dinner party for watchmaker Longines last month, where he compared the brand’s staying power to his relationship length.

“This company [has] been around for 190 years supporting tradition, class, timekeeping and style,” the White Lotus alum quipped during the party, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I personally think that’s really interesting because some people can’t even last 190 days in a relationship.”

Gage added: “I’m totally kidding.”

Gage and Appleton, 40, were barely married for more than 190 days. Their six-month union clocks in at 205 days.

The twosome first sparked dating speculation in February, sharing joint vacation photos via Instagram and exchanging flirty comments. Appleton confirmed their relationship one month later.

“I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” the celeb hairstylist gushed during a March appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Gage and Appleton had gotten engaged, weeks before they tied the knot. The pair eloped in Las Vegas with Appleton’s longtime styling client Kim Kardashian officiating the intimate nuptials.

“I’m so honored that you’re both trusting in me to do this. You both have such big hearts, and the advice that I can give you is always have each other’s backs,” Kardashian, 43, gushed to the then-newlyweds in a November episode of The Kardashians.

She later added in a confessional: “I married my first couple! We put so much love in the world [and] I’m so happy for them.”

While the Skims mogul was ecstatic for the pair, she did urge them to sign a prenuptial agreement. (Kardashian is an aspiring attorney, who herself has been married three times.)

Us confirmed one day after the episode aired that Appleton filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The documents revealed that Appleton and Gage signed a postnuptial agreement, seemingly heeding Kardashian’s warning.

A source later told Us that the breakup was not amicable. “This is not where they wanted this to end up,” the insider said, with a second adding that there wasn’t “one thing that led to [the] decision, but several factors.”

A third source had previously claimed that Appleton ended his marriage after learning that Gage had been unfaithful, which multiple other insiders denied.