Lukas Gage is throwing subtle shade at his estranged husband Chris Appleton.

When Gage, 28, was asked why he joined the Hinge dating app rather than Raya, a more exclusive competitor, he replied: “The real ones.”

“We don’t need any more influencers,” he continued to TMZ. “We’re good. We’ve done that already.”

Gage’s comment comes just months after news broke that Appleton, 40, filed for divorce from the White Lotus star after six months of marriage. The celebrity hairstylist cited “irreconcilable differences” and marked their date of separation as November 10, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Days after their split made headlines, a source exclusively told Us that their breakup was “not amicable.”

“This is not where they wanted this to end up,” the source added in November 2023. “It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”

While fans were surprised by what seemed like an abrupt split, a second insider claimed that the reason for the split was because of infidelity in the relationship.

“Lukas cheated on Chris and Chris found out over the weekend,” the source exclusively told Us, adding that “they were never in an open relationship.”

A third source disputed the allegation, claiming to Us that Gage did not cheat on Appleton nor was there any infidelity. They also added that the split was amicable.

The breakup occurred just days after Gage and Appleton’s wedding was featured on Hulu’s The Kardashians. In the episode, Appleton’s client and close pal Kim Kardashian officiated the couple’s nuptials in a chapel in Las Vegas in April 2023.

Ahead of Gage and Appleton exchanging vows, Kardashian, 43, urged the two to get a prenup. (Us confirmed that a postnuptial agreement was signed in May 2023.)

“Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup,” she said to Gage over FaceTime while Appleton did her hair in the episode. “Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.”

After sparking romance rumors in early 2023, Appleton confirmed the duo’s relationship in March of that year.

“Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” he said on The Drew Barrymore Show at the time. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

Gage, for his part, gushed about Appleton the same month.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man,” Gage said on the Today show. “There’s something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits.”