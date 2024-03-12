Chris Appleton is dipping his toe back into the dating pool after his divorce from Lukas Gage.

“Chris has been dating again after his divorce from Lukas,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the celebrity hairstylist has been seeing Federico Debernardi, a “successful art dealer” who prefers to live his life out of the limelight.

The insider adds that the pair’s romance is “very new” but they “have been on a few dates,” telling Us that Appleton, 40, is “extremely happy with where he is at right now.”

Appleton’s new romance comes four months after he filed for divorce from Gage, 28. Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, per court documents obtained by Us at the time.

Their date of separation was listed as November 10, 2023, one day before Gage and Appleton’s wedding was featured in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians — where Kim Kardashian officiated the couple’s vows in Las Vegas in April 2023. Ahead of the ceremony, Kardashian, 43, urged the two to get a prenup. (Us confirmed that a postnuptial agreement was signed in May 2023.)

Days after their separation made headlines, a source exclusively told Us that their split was “not amicable.”

“This is not where they wanted this to end up,” the insider said. “It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”

A second source claimed that the reason for their divorce was because of infidelity in the relationship, alleging that Gage “cheated” on Appleton, who later found out about the infidelity and called it quits. At the time, the insider clarified that the pair were “never in an open relationship.”

However, a third source disputed the allegation and claimed to Us that Gage didn’t cheat on Appleton, insisting the duo’s split was “amicable.”

Months after the breakup, The White Lotus star seemingly threw shade at Appleton. When asked by TMZ why he joined the Hinge dating app as opposed to Raya, he replied: “The real ones.”

“We don’t need any more influencers,” he continued. “We’re good. We’ve done that already.”

Gage, for his part, shut down rumors on Monday, March 11, that he had moved on with Archie Madekwe. After joking that Madekwe, 69, was his husband, Gage clarified to TMZ, “No, we’re not married. We are friends. Archie’s the best.”

He continued to gush over Madekwe, saying, “I’ll take it as a compliment [that people think we are dating]. Archie is a hottie. He’s a good one.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams