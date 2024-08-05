Lukas Gage clapped back in the most hilarious way after being accused of “making out with several people” at Charli XCX’s birthday party.

Celebrity gossip outlet Deuxmoi posted the claim about the actor, 29, on Sunday, August 4, via Instagram.

“I bartended for Charli XCX’s… here is what I saw at the star packed event,” the submission started off, before listing several stars’ alleged actions at the gathering.

While some of the report was seemingly innocuous, there was one accusation that caught the White Lotus star’s eye.

Taking to the comments section, Gage responded, “Grow up, it was like 2 ppl!!”

Fans appeared delighted by Gage’s comeback, with one follower calling it “iconic behavior”, while another described it as the “perfect response.”

It’s not the first time the Euphoria actor wasn’t afraid to speak up, proving that he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

In 2020. when COVID lockdowns meant actors were forced to audition for projects via Zoom, Gage went viral when director Tristram Shapeero made rude comments about his apartment.

Believing he was still on mute and unheard by Gage, Shapeero, 58, commented, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments, like, I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV.”

In an awkward moment, Gage heard Shapeero’s criticisms and responded by quipping, “I know it’s a s—ty apartment, that’s why give me this job so I can get a better one.” As the director began to apologize, Gage further joked, “Listen, I’m living in a 4×4 box, it’s fine, just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

Following the audition, Gage shared the footage on social media. “Psa if you’re a s—t talking director make sure to mute ur s—t on zoom [meetings],” he captioned the post.

While Shapeero offered a public apology soon after, Gage told Us Weekly in an interview four years later that it was the actor’s most famous role.

“I think people recognize me most from my tiny apartment,” Gage told Us in April 2024. “Or White Lotus season 1.”

Gage has also made news recently due to his rocky personal life.

In June, he and ex-husband Chris Appleton reached a divorce settlement and signed a written agreement waiving spousal support following their short-lived marriage.

Back in March, Us confirmed that court documents were filed regarding confidential financial information to push the divorce along, and Appleton, 40, provided his financial statements in hopes of speeding up the process.

“Chris has moved on and doesn’t want to keep talking about it,” an insider told Us exclusively at the time. “He has exciting projects coming up and is looking forward to the future. Chris wants to wrap up the divorce soon.”

Gage and Appleton confirmed their relationship after vacationing in Mexico together in February 2023 before tying the knot in April the same year. The fairytale romance wasn’t to last, however. In November 2023, Appleton filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.