Take that! Euphoria star Lukas Gage is having the last laugh on a director who dissed the actor’s apartment during a Zoom audition.

“psa if youre a s–t talking director make sure to mute ur s–t on zoom mtgings,” the actor, 25, wrote on social media on Friday, November 20, as he shared a 29-second clip of the interaction.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 6.5 million times on Twitter, Gage was in his apartment and preparing to read his lines as the British director, who presumably thought he was on mute, could be heard telling another person on the Zoom call, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like, I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV, and you know —”

“Ooh,” Gage said as he interrupted the director, adding, “Yeah, mute it.”

“I know it’s a s—tty apartment, so give me this job so I can get a better one,” he added.

“Oh, my god. I am so so sorry,” the director replied.

“Listen, I’m living in a four-by-four box, it’s fine,” Gage said. “Just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

“I’m mortified,” the director responded.

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

“Well done for handling that patronising British twerp with such good grace,” Downton Abbey‘s Hugh Bonneville, who played Lord Grantham, commented on Twitter.

“Thank for you for posting this. We are all with you!” Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz wrote. “You’re a class act and from the way you responded to this must be a joy to work with. Your apt looks pretty great to me and honestly, f that dude, he doesn’t deserve to work with someone like you.”

“Handled like a champ,” Joe Jonas commented on Gage’s Instagram post along with a thumbs-up emoji.

“That’s f—ked up,” Sophie Turner added.

“Classy response Lukas,” January Jones commented. “What an entitled a—hole, dm me who it was so I can make note not to ever work with that person.”

“This…is incredible,” Lucy Hale wrote with a clapping emoji. “ICON.”

“Yeah, mute it,” Dakota Fanning commented along with a grimacing emoji.

“You’re a class act,” Wilmer Valderrama commented. “Onward, this director officially has an expiration date.”

“This is legend s—t right here,” Brittany Snow wrote along with a crown emoji.

“This is my favorite,” her Pitch Perfect costar Anna Camp added.

“Wow! Well handled man. Hope you got it too,” Robbie Amell wrote.

“I didn’t!” Gage replied along with a tongue-out laughing emoji. “But thank u.”

“OMG…I CAN’T EVEN,” Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney wrote. “Also ur apartment looks better than mine, can I move in?”

Emmy Rossum, who costars with Gage in the new Peacock series Angelyne wrote that she guessed who the director was.

“I think I know that voice. If it’s who I’m thinking, he asked me to ‘audition’ for him once. But not to read a scene. He said he knew I could act. Just to come into his office in a bikini and do a twirl. No joke. THAT was the ask. My reps said he wanted to know if I was ‘fat right now.’ I believe I told my agent, ‘Tell him no thank you and to go f—k himself.”

“You handled that so well Lukas,” wrote Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon, who costars with Gage in the upcoming HBO limited series The White Lotus. “What a lousy thing for him to say. and here you are putting yourself out there for your audition. vulnerable. wanting to get the part etc ..”

“I love u !!!” Gage replied with a kiss emoji. “thank god I didn’t get the part because I wouldn’t be working with you in Hawaii right now.”