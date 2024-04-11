Lukas Gage’s answer to what he’s best known for made Us laugh.

“I think people recognize me most from my tiny apartment,” Gage, 28, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly as part of the rising stars feature. “Or White Lotus season 1.”

Back in November 2020, Gage shared a video via X where an unseen director could be heard saying, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments like I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV.”

Gage interjected to tell the director he was unmuted, adding, “I know it’s a s–ty apartment that’s why give me this job so I can get a better one.” As the director began to apologize, Gage joked, “Listen, I’m living in a 4×4 box, it’s fine, just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

Gage captioned the post, “Psa if you’re a s–t talking director make sure to mute ur s–t on zoom [meetings].”

The director, who was later identified as Tristram Shapeero, subsequently apologized to Gage in a statement.

“First and foremost I offer Mr. Gage a sincere and unvarnished apology for my offensive words, my unprofessional behavior during the audition, and for not giving him the focus and attention he deserved,” he wrote per Deadline. “My job is to evaluate performers against the part I am trying to cast. Lukas deserved better.”

Shapeero clarified he used the word “poor” in “the sense of deserving sympathy” and not in an economic sense. He noted that he was “mortified” by the situation.

Despite the public apology, Gage said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in October 2021 that he “didn’t hear from [Shapeero] personally.”

The actor has come a long way since being apartment shamed during the call. Gage recently starred in the film Road House, a remake of the 1989 movie of the same name.

“[The] best part about my work on Road House was being able to learn fight and stunts and getting to lay on the beach on days off,” he tells Us, adding that he had a “pinch me moment” during a fight scene between Jake Gyllenhaal and Connor McGregor.

Gage, who shares that he loves every season of Below Deck and wants to live on a boat, notes that people may be surprised to learn that he writes as much as he does.

As for what he’s hoping to do next, Gage tells Us that his dream project “would be something with Todd Haynes directing and JoJo Siwa as my costar.”

For more on Gage, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.