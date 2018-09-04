Beauty lovers around the world all remember the day that Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lip Cheat lip liner came into their lives. The perfect nude-pink-rose hue that somehow seems to work on every pout and skin tone is a veritable cult-classic. And now, Tilbury is back with an entire Pillow Talk collection to take that love to the next level.

Happy Birthday, Queen Bey! See Beyonce’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

Launching exclusively on CharlotteTilbury.com on September 6 is a gaggle of goodies that are sure to take your better-than-nude glow to new heights for a full-face look that enhances your features with a blush, an eyeshadow palette and, of course, the iconic Pillow Talk lipstick and lip liner to top it all off.

First, we have the Pillow Talk Chic to Chic Swish & Glow blusher, a beautiful pink and gold-flecked flush that imparts a dreamy luminosity with a rosy tint. One swish imparts a soft pink hue on the cheeks and a touch of the lighter shade along the cheekbones adds a candlelit effect. Think of it as the perfect Hollywood lighting that retails for $40 a compact.

See the Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion Moments From the 2018 Venice Film Festival

And then, there’s the Pillow Talk Luxury Palette, formulated for ease of use and soft contouring for your eyes. The palette is filled with four pinky hues that enhance your gaze with a naturally seductive wash of color that you can dial down for your day to day or pump up for a little P.M. glamour. The palette will run you $53 a pop.

Of course, Tilbury famously launched the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution lipstick to accompany the OG liner in early 2017, for the ultimate pout-perfecting duo. The pairing is a notorious bestseller (and part of the collection), so if the lippies are any indication of what’s to come with the blush and eyeshadows, we should all be ready to splurge on the new launches before, they too, sell out.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!