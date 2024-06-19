Your account
Kelsea Ballerini Says Chase Stokes ‘Helps’ Calm Her Nerves at Red Carpet Events

By
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

With Chase Stokes by her side, Kelsea Ballerini can conquer a red carpet.

Ballerini, 30, opened up about how Stokes, 31, helped calm her nerves ahead of her Met Gala debut last month in a Wednesday, June 19, profile with NewBeauty. The singer told the outlet she was “very nervous” about attending Fashion’s Biggest Night but having Stokes with her “helps.”

That night, Ballerini rocked a floral gown by Michael Kors. The dress featured a sheer silhouette complete with orange and pink flowers that covered her body. She teamed the look with a bubblegum clutch, gold earrings and a classy updo with the same flowers in her hair.

Stokes, for his part, looked cool in a sequin Michael Kors suit. The Outerbanks actor went shirtless underneath his blazer and paired his look with cross and chain necklaces. His hair, which was styled by Marissa Machado, was parted down the side and straightened.

Ballerini shared that since she’s “such a girly-girl” she was ready to “dress up” for the event, but still was facing “a lot of unknowns.”

“I’ve been told the bathroom selfies are the only time you should really take your phone out,” she told the publication. “I’ve also heard that I need to get numbing spray for my feet and Band-Aids for my clutch, which I have on lock. What can I say, I’m a Virgo!”

On the red carpet, the couple gazed into each other’s eyes and even shared a kiss.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

This isn’t the first event Ballerini and Kelsea have attended together. In April, they wrapped their arms around each other at the CMT Music Awards, which the “Blindsided” singer was hosting.

Ballerini opted for a sexy red David Koma frock complete with a sheer skirt and plunging neckline, while Stokes wore a white blazer, a matching tank top and navy blue trousers.

Kelsea Ballerini Is Still 'Lovin the Heck Outta' Boyfriend Chase Stokes

Ballerini and Stokes celebrated their one-year anniversary in January. At the time, Ballerini gushed about their relationship via Instagram. “A whole trip around the sun with my bestie. @hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs 🤍,” she captioned a number of pics of them together.

“I really really ❤️ you,” Stokes gushed in the comments.

