If you ask Us, Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini were the best looking couple at the 2024 Met Gala.

Stokes, 31, ditched his go-to wavy mane for a “moody rocker” look at Fashion’s Biggest Night, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6. Celebrity groomer Marissa Machado exclusively broke down Stokes’ sexy coiffure to Us Weekly and opened up about the inspiration behind the sexy hairdo.

Machado and Stokes collectively decided to add a bit more “edge” to his sequin Michael Kors suit with straightened hair. “While we love Chase’s natural waves, we decided to go for … something we don’t typically do,” she explained to Us. “We both love texture and some curl but decided something with a little edge was the right lane to be in for the Met.”

Loosely inspired by the late Jim Morrison, who was a rock star until his death in 1971, Stokes’ hair leaned “more into the lane of moody rocker with a slight touch of ‘interview with the vampire,’” per Machado. “We wanted the hair to feel gritty and lived in, possibly for days.”

To create the hairstyle, Machado first prepped Stokes’ strands with the STMNT Definition Spray. “Next, I coated his strands root to tip with the [STMNT Grooming Goods] Gel to create a lasting hold,” the groomer told Us. “To create separation, I used the Fiber Pomade in a twisting motion through his strands to keep it piecey and separated with high shine.”

Stokes further elevated his look with silver and black cross necklaces. He went shirtless underneath his blazer.

Ballerini, 30, for her part stunned in a Michael Kors gown featuring orange and pink flowers and sheer cutouts. She teamed her frock with sparkly eyeshadow and a glowing tan. To acquire her bronzed skin, Ballerini used Bondi Sands products, including the Self Tanning Face Serum and the Tinted Skin Perfector Gradual Tanning Lotion.

According to Ballerini’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, the tanning serum takes “6 to 8 hours to develop.”

“We prepped the skin the night before the gala and left it on overnight,” she explained to Us.

Ballerini, who has relied on the tanning products before, didn’t have to worry about staining her gown because the tanning lotion “dries completely within a few minutes.”

Stokes and Ballerini posed together on the red carpet and even gave each other a kiss during the event, which was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code.