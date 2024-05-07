Your account
The Hottest Couples on the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Dove Cameron and Damiano David, More

By
The Hottest Couples on the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet
14
Dove Cameron, Damiano David, Kris Jenner and Corey GambleGetty Images (2)

Hollywood’s hottest couples did not disappoint with their 2024 Met Gala looks.

The annual fundraiser took place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City. The theme of the gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” while the dress code was “Garden of Time.”

Cochair Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, were one of the first couples to walk the red carpet together. The couple shined in complimentary gold ensembles as they shared a sweet laugh while posing for photos.

Later in the evening, Dove Cameron and Damiano David arrived dressed in Diesel looks. The pair brought the opposites attract energy as Cameron, 28, stunned in a pastel distressed floral gown. The Maneskin singer, 25, wore a black suit with sheer lace cutouts. While posing on the carpet, Cameron and David shared an embrace and gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Keep scrolling to see which couples sizzled at the Met Gala:

