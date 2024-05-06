The 2024 Met Gala theme may be “Sleeping Beauties,” but Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, seemingly channeled another fairytale for the annual fashion event.

Pataky, 47, gave off Rapunzel vibes with a long, blonde ponytail while posing for pics with her husband, 40, at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. In addition to sporting a gold floral tiara, bracelets and accessories, Pataky looked like a princess in a sheer gold floor-length gown.

Hemsworth, for his part, complemented his wife’s metallic ensemble with a chic cream suit and vest by Tom Ford, along with a white dress shirt and black shoes. He topped off his red carpet look with a gold watch and accessories and flashed a bit of his chest.

This year’s event marks the couple’s Met Gala debut. Hemsworth also serves as one of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” co-chairs along with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The Met Gala’s official dress code for 2024 is “Garden of Time.”

Before hitting the famous Mets steps, Hemsworth and Pataky joined his fellow co-chairs and more celebs at Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in NYC on Sunday, May 5. Once again wearing matching colors, the duo each rocked navy blue blazers for the celebratory event.

Hemsworth paired his cheetah print jacket with a silky black shirt and navy pants, while Pataky donned a white button-up, navy shorts and black high heels.

The couple, who wed in 2010, made headlines for their style earlier this month while attending the Australian premiere of Hemsworth’s new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. While Hemsworth sported a gray striped suit and black shirt, Pataky stunned while flashing a thong in a black see-through lace dress.

The two were joined on the Sydney red carpet by their twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, who each wore black suits with black and white shirts. (Hemsworth and Pataky also share a daughter, India, 11.)