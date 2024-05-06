Met Gala excitement has reached fever pitch.

This year’s co-chairs, including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, stepped out in style while attending Anna Wintour’s pre Met Gala dinner in New York City on Sunday, May 5. For the outing, Zendaya, 27, looked chic in a vintage John Galliano frock from the designer’s spring/summer 1998 line. She elevated her dress — which featured butterfly and floral embroidery — with diamond earrings from Bulgari.

Lopez, 54, meanwhile, stunned in a strapless Diana Qerimi velvet gown featuring rhinestone embellishments. She accessorized with a satin Tyler Ellis bag, peep toe heels from Casadei and Yeprem jewelry.

The 2024 ball will take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Big Apple. The theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Wintour’s pre Met Gala dinner: