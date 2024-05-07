It turns out that florals for spring really can be groundbreaking.

That was our takeaway from the 2024 Met Gala. Its theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code was “The Garden of Time.” Despite the somewhat confusing title (as admitted by Anna Wintour herself), the guests offered up an impressive array of interpretations of the theme. The menswear looks were particularly inspiring.

Florals were the most common feature on the red carpet. Some guests wore them in the form of 3D appliqués, like Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, while others incorporated them more subtly into their looks through lapel pins and brooches, like Jack Harlow.

Others referenced flowers in the context of art history, like Jon Batiste. The “Freedom” singer wore a floral waistcoat underneath a custom Dunhill suit. The waistcoat’s design was a nod to the 18th century textile designer, Anna Maria Garthwaite, whose designs are on display at the Met.

Keep scrolling to check out these looks and more.